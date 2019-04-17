Kim Foxx Called Jussie Smollett ‘Washed Up Celeb Who Lied to Cops’ in Text Messages

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx referred to actor Jussie Smollett as a “washed up celeb who lied to cops” in texts messages to members of her staff sent roughly two weeks prior to her office dropping all charges against the Empire star.

“Sooo……I’m recused, but when people accuse us of overcharging cases …16 counts on a class 4 (felony) becomes exhibit A,” Foxx wrote a staffer on March 8th, the same day Jussie Smollett was indicted on 16 felony counts by a Cook County grand jury for filing a false police report on January 29th. The Chicago Police Department charge that Smollett staged a hate crime against himself in downtown Chicago in an attempt to boost his career.

Texts show Foxx referenced another case in what appears to have been as an effort to compare Smollett’s situation to another case involving a child molester.

Texts messages from State’s Attorney Kim Foxx to staff about two weeks before charges were dropped on Jussie Smollett.



Refers to Smollett as a “washed up celeb who lied to cops.”



"Pedophile with 4 victims 10 counts. Washed up celeb who lied to cops, 16. On a case eligible for deferred prosecution I think it's indicative of something we should be looking at generally. Just because we can charge something doesn't mean we should."