Killer On the Run Who Murdered Good Samaritan is a DACA DREAMer; Illegal Alien Gunned Down Texas Hero

The man wanted for murdering a father who came to the aid of a shooting victim is a “Dreamer” with violent felons for a father and brother.

Judas Deluna, 21, is on the run, and accused of killing a father and husband as he just tried to help. De Luna is charged with felony murder in the shooting death of Rahman Rupani, 30.

The shooting happened outside DJ’s Food Mart in northwest Harris County on Jan. 26.

Investigators believe Deluna got into a fight with a man in the parking lot and retrieved a gun from his vehicle. He then returned to shoot him. Rupani, whose father owns the store, was inside. He came to the shooting victim’s aid and was shot, too. Rupani had two young children and a wife.

After three weeks on the run, Eyewitness News has learned Deluna is in the United States under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. He is undocumented, a so-called Dreamer.

