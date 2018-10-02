‘Kill Kavanaugh’ Tops Twitter Search and Hashtag Suggestions

Typing “kill” Into Twitter’s Search Function Currently Returns A Shocking Result At The Top Of Its Search Suggestions: “#killkavanaugh.” It’s Also Currently The Third Autocompleted Suggestion In Searches For “ki” And The Fourth Suggestion In Searches For “k” As Of This Writing.

That’s right — by typing a single letter into search, Twitter is suggesting that its users might be interested in a hashtag about the murder of a federal judge and SCOTUS nominee.

The search suggestion was spotted by Instapundit earlier today and has been confirmed by Breitbart News.

“KillKavanaugh” search suggestions were also observed by Breitbart News in seemingly harmless searches for “ki” and “k.” – READ MORE