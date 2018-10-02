Politics Technology
‘Kill Kavanaugh’ Tops Twitter Search and Hashtag Suggestions
Typing “kill” Into Twitter’s Search Function Currently Returns A Shocking Result At The Top Of Its Search Suggestions: “#killkavanaugh.” It’s Also Currently The Third Autocompleted Suggestion In Searches For “ki” And The Fourth Suggestion In Searches For “k” As Of This Writing.
That’s right — by typing a single letter into search, Twitter is suggesting that its users might be interested in a hashtag about the murder of a federal judge and SCOTUS nominee.
The search suggestion was spotted by Instapundit earlier today and has been confirmed by Breitbart News.
So the first autofill on #Kill is #KillKavanaugh. @jack, how is this happening. pic.twitter.com/R2vhYtTpe2
— Instapundit.com (@instapundit) September 30, 2018
“KillKavanaugh” search suggestions were also observed by Breitbart News in seemingly harmless searches for “ki” and “k.” – READ MORE
