Kids as young as 8 have been issued red-flag gun orders in Florida

According to a report at WFTX-TV, the Sunshine State’s new confiscation law has been used to take away the gun rights of almost 2,500 of people in the state — and at least 100 of those were children. According to the station’s investigation, some of those kids were as young as 8 years old.

In Polk County alone, 20 of the 400 confiscation orders were issued against children.

One 15-year-old got an order to stay away from guns for a year as a result of a verbal threat made in a fight at school. “He doesn’t even have a gun,” the teen’s mother said. “He doesn’t have a BB gun. He don’t have nothing but you can’t just say the word ‘shoot.'”

And despite the fact that these are minors, "red flag" orders are filed in open court, opening the information up to the public.