Kids Abused At NBA Youth Training Camps In China; Employee Says It Was Like Working In ‘World War II Germany,’ Report Claims

The NBA is facing a new scandal stemming from its ties to communist China after a new ESPN report revealed that the league opened up youth training camps in China, including a camp in a Chinese state that operates concentration camps, where allegedly kids repeatedly endured physical abuse at the hands of officials.

“American coaches at three NBA training academies in China told league officials their Chinese partners were physically abusing young players and failing to provide schooling, even though commissioner Adam Silver had said that education would be central to the program,” ESPN reported. “One former league employee who worked in China wondered how the NBA, which has been so progressive on issues around Black Lives Matter and moved the 2017 All-Star Game out of Charlotte, North Carolina, over a law requiring transgender people to use bathrooms corresponding to the sex listed on their birth certificates, could operate a training camp amid a Chinese government crackdown that also targeted NBA employees.”

Sources who spoke to ESPN said that coaches at the academies wondered if Silver, who just donated the maximum amount possible to the Biden campaign, knew about the alleged child abuse.

One of the academies that was opened by the NBA was in Xinjiang, where the Chinese Communist Party allegedly has millions of people locked up in concentration camps. ESPN says that it obtained an email that the NBA sent to employees that instructed employees not to tell ESPN that they were being instructed to answer questions about the league’s new China scandal. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --