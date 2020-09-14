Kid Rock to Headline Trump Rally in Michigan

Detroit rocker Kid Rock is set to headline President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Harrison Charter Township, Michigan, on Monday, along with Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, according to the event description posted to the president’s campaign website.

The rally is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, with doors opening at 6:00 p.m.

Last year, Kid Rock went golfing with President Trump at the Trump International Golf Club, one day after the Russia collusion investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller was completed.

“Another great day on the links!” wrote Kid Rock on Twitter following the golf outing. “Thank you to POTUS for having me and to EVERYONE at Trump International for being so wonderful. What a great man, so down to earth and so fun to be with!! KEEP AMERICA GREAT!!” – READ MORE

