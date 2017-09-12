Kid Rock Rips ‘Idiot’ Reporter For Getting Fooled By Phony Twitter Account

Kid Rock ripped an “idiot” reporter at the New York Post on Monday for getting fooled by a Twitter user impersonating Rock.

New York Post reporter Linda Massarella published a story Sunday night titled “Kid Rock gloats over Sharpton kid’s bust” that claimed Rock “was gloating Sunday over the arrest of the reverend’s daughter.” The story was based off a single tweet from a phony Twitter account impersonating Rock.

“The idiot that posted it is such a bad reporter that he/she did not even check to see if this was my Twitter (which it is NOT!) – of course the press will report on everything else I have said here except this fake news,” Rock wrote in a long, profane Facebook post. – READ MORE