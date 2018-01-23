True Pundit

Entertainment Politics

Kid Rock Donates $120K Raised In Senate Bid To College Republicans

Posted on by
Share:

In the summer of 2017, Kid Rock pretended to launch a campaign for U.S. Senate, hinting he would be taking on Democrat Debbie Stabenow in Michigan.

The campaign, which had a website and hats and T-shirts for sale, turned out to be a publicity stunt. His publicist told the Detroit News Monday where he has donated the money he raised in the fake political campaign: the College Republicans.

He made the donation — $122,000 in total — to the College Republican National Committee Action voter-registration drive in December. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Liberals are furious at the National Hockey League after the announcement that politically conservative singer Kid Rock was hired to perform at the upcoming All-Star Game on February 18.

Sports writer Andrew Bucholtz joined with and gave a platform to the liberal outrage in his report at The Comeback on January 17.

Bucholtz, for instance, continually called Kid Rock by his given name in his report on the gig instead of calling him by his better-known stage name. It is unlikely that the writer would do the same for liberal entertainers such as Lady Ga Ga or Madonna.

The writer also seemed annoyed that hockey great Jeremy Roenick noted his delight that Kid Rock was hired to entertain fans at the All-Star Game.

In the press conference announcing the choice, Roenick said that they “can’t get a better guy” than Kid Rock for the game. – READ MORE

Kid Rock Just Announced What He's Doing With The Money He Raised In Senate Bid
Kid Rock Just Announced What He's Doing With The Money He Raised In Senate Bid

In the summer of 2017, Kid Rock pretended to launch a campaign for U.S. Senate, hinting he would be taking on Democrat Debbie Stabenow in Michigan. The campaign, which had a website and hats and T
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: