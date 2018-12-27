‘Kick Them Out’: Syrian Women Tell Europe to Send Men Home to Rebuild Country

Syrian Women Are Complaining That There Are Not Enough Men To Rebuild The County, And Have Told Europe And Other Western Countries That Have Absorbed Their Young Men To “kick Them Out” And Send Them Home.

Journalist at Swedish public broadcaster SVT Johan-Mathias Sommarström travelled to Damascus, Syria, and spoke to some of the students at the University of Damascus, 70 per cent of whom he observed are women.

“Look around, you just see women. The university, on the street, in cafes, just women,” students Safaa and Sheima told Sommarström.

Another student, Lina, also noted the disproportion of the country’s population, shattering the liberal illusion that the migrant waves of 2015 were comprised of women and children fleeing war.

To solve the problem, the young student said that the Syrian government should issue an amnesty to men who left the country to avoid military service so that they can help rebuild the country, pointing the finger at Western nations that took in all the young male Syrians.

“The solution is to kick them out and get them to Syria where they can start building the country again,” said Lina.- READ MORE