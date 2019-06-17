‘Khan Is a Disaster’: Trump Says London ‘Needs New Mayor ASAP’ After Three Killings in 24 Hours

U.S. President Donald J Trump has said that the UK’s capital city “needs a new mayor ASAP” after three killings and three non-fatal stabbings in just 24 hours of Sadiq Khan’s London.

President Trump wrote: “LONDON needs a new mayor ASAP. Khan is a disaster — will only get worse!”

The observation followed the fatal stabbing of a male in his late teens in Wandsworth, south-west London, at 4:42pm on Friday, with police being called to a shooting 15 miles away, just 12 minutes later, in Plumstead, south-east London. The shooting victim, also believed to be a male in his late teens, died of his injuries at the scene at just before 5pm. – READ MORE