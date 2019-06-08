Key Figure In Russiagate Received Massive Bonus While Feeding FBI Opposition Research From Fusion GPS

A Department of Justice official who acted as a conduit between the FBI and anti-Trump opposition received a massive bonus during the counterintelligence investigation into whether the Trump 2016 campaign colluded with Russia to steal the election.

Bruce Ohr, who was eventually demoted due to a conflict of interest, was paid $28,000 in performance bonuses in November 2016, nearly double the $14,520 he had received in November 2015.

The revelation comes from documents obtained by conservative government watchdog group Judicial Watch, who filed a Freedom of Information Act request for information relating to Ohr’s compensation back in January 2018, after Ohr was transferred from his new position as director of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force to his current role as counselor for the Office of International Affair’s Criminal Division. The move included a $2,600 a year raise.

While working as a conduit between the FBI and Christopher Steele, who was paid by Democrat opposition research firm Fusion GPS (who was in turn hired by law firm Perkins Coin on behalf of Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee) to compile a "dossier" that was damaging to Trump, Ohr received a yearly salary of $187,000 as associate deputy attorney general.