KEY DEM WITNESS: ‘I don’t consider myself a star witness for anything’ (VIDEO)

House Democrats launched their first televised impeachment hearing Wednesday and called their first star witness to testify about the Trump administration’s interactions with Ukraine: U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor.

And one of Taylor first orders of business was to dispel the notion that he’s a star witness for Democrats.

Taylor made the clarification in response to questions from Republican Rep. Jim Jordan.

“Let me just say that I don’t consider myself a star witness for anything,” Taylor said.

“They do,” Jordan shot back, referring to Democrats. – READ MORE