Kevin Spacey movie earns $126 on opening day

The movie “Billionaire Boys Club,” which features disgraced actor Kevin Spacey, made just $126 at the box office on its opening day Friday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sources told THR that the film, which opened in 10 theaters in select states, that the total marked “the worst showing of a film” starring Spacey. THR notes that the total averages out to fewer than two tickets sold for the film per venue.

The film’s poor showing comes months after Spacey faced several accusations of sexual harassment from coworkers on the hit Netflix series “House of Cards.”

Netflix booted Spacey from the show and a sexual assault case against the actor is reportedly being reviewed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. – READ MORE