Kevin Spacey Accuser and Ex-Norwegian Royal Ari Behn Dead at 47

Ari Behn, a former member of Norway’s royal family who was one of Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault accusers, is dead.

Behn, the author of several novels and plays, was married Princess Märtha Louise of Norway before their divorce in 2016.

His spokesman told Norway’s NTB agency that Behn had taken his own life.

In a statement, Norway’s king and queen said he had been “an important part of our family for many years and we carry warm and good memories of him with us”.

Behn accused embattled actor Kevin Spacey of sexual misconduct, claiming that he touched him "right on the balls" during a party for the Nobel Peace Prize.