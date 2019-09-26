Kevin McCarthy: ‘Why Aren’t We Investigating Joe Biden and Hunter Biden?’ (VIDEO)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) suggested that former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, should be investigated regarding the Ukraine scandal, which he noted also involves Joe Biden’s “bragging” about his role in firing a prosecutor who was conducting a probe into his son’s company. McCarthy spoke to Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Tuesday.

“Why aren’t we investigating Joe Biden and Hunter Biden?” asked Rep. McCarthy, “because I’ll promise you this: Hunter Biden — if his name was Hunter Smith, no one would’ve hired him. He wouldn’t have found a billion dollars in China, and an oligarch in Ukraine wouldn’t be hiring him.”

“But why do you have a vice president who’s running for president, who’s number one in the Democratic polls, bragging that he held Ukraine hostage to fire a prosecutor that was gonna investigate his own son?” continued the house minority leader. “Why isn’t anybody up in arms about that? And why is that not being investigated?” – READ MORE