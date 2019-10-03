Kevin McCarthy Signs Resolution to Censure ‘Lying’ Adam Schiff

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced Wednesday that he has signed a resolution to censure House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) for performing a fabricated conversation between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a recent hearing.

“Chairman Adam Schiff has been lying to the American people for years. Now he is so desperate to damage the president that he literally made up a false version of a phone call,” McCarthy wrote on Twitter. “Enough is enough. I have signed a resolution to censure Schiff in the House of Representatives.”

On Friday, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) introduced a motion to condemn and censure Schiff for performing the fake conversation, saying in a statement that the stunt was “inexcusable” to “mislead the American public with such a statement.” – READ MORE

