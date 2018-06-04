True Pundit

Kevin McCarthy: GOP has ‘changed for the better’ under Trump

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy argued on Sunday that the Republican Party has “changed for the better” since President Trump took office.

The California Republican was reacting to former House Speaker John Boehner saying last week that the Republican Party has given way to the “Trump party” and that the GOP is taking “taking a nap somewhere.”

Asked on CNN’s “State of the Union” if he thought the Republican Party has improved over the years, McCarthy replied, “I would think it changed for the better.” – READ MORE

