Kevin McCarthy: After Mueller’s Capitol Hill Appearance, It’s Time to ‘Put This Country First’ (VIDEO)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (D-Calif.) spoke firmly and with authority yesterday during a press conference following the Capitol Hill testimony of former special counsel Robert Mueller across two hearings and roughly six hours of total testimony.

“You’re asking do I have concerns about this president? He’s created millions of jobs, he has the strongest economy we’ve had in more than 50 years,” McCarthy said to members of the media on Capitol Hill after the special counsel completed his appearance about his report.

“There was no collusion, so how do you get to obstruction?” McCarthy said. “This president has not done anything wrong in this process, so no, I do not have a problem with this president.”

McCarthy also said, “For more than two years, Democrats have obsessed over the Mueller investigation, going so far as falsely claiming they have evidence of collusion, which we found not to be true today.”

"What we heard today only helped to reinforce the facts — that there was no collusion and no obstruction. It is well past the time to put this country first. The Democrats are more focused on bringing down the president than they are in building up America."