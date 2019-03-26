Kevin McCarthy: Adam Schiff ‘unfit’ to be House Intelligence chairman (VIDEO)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Monday that Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., should step down as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

McCarthy said Schiff used his high-profile role as leader of the committee to push a false narrative about President Trump and insinuate to the American public that Trump colluded with Russia.

After two years of manufactured outrage on this issue, it’s time we move on for the good of the nation.



It’s also time for @RepAdamSchiff to apologize for deceiving the American people. He has proven himself unfit to chair the House Intelligence Committee. pic.twitter.com/XHwKUInIHb — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) March 25, 2019

“I am calling on him to leave the committee as chairman,” McCarthy said during an interview on Fox News Monday. “He should apologize to the American public, and he should step back from being chair of the intel committee.” – READ MORE