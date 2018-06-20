Kevin Costner on the Trump Administration: ‘I’m Not Recognizing America Right Now’ (VIDEO)

Actor Kevin Costner on Tuesday accused the Trump administration of fostering a harmful political environment, saying that he is “not recognizing America right now.”

Costner, who grew up in a Republican household and has shifted toward the Democratic Party, appeared on ABC’s “The View” to discuss his new television series “Yellowstone” on the Paramount network.

During the interview, co-host Joy Behar asked Costner for his thoughts on the state of the country and the Trump administration’s practice of separating immigrant children from their parents when families are apprehended for crossing the border illegally. – READ MORE

