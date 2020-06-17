Kevin Bacon goes full social justice warrior: ‘It’s time for old white guys like me to shut up and listen’

Hollywood star Kevin Bacon disappointed many of his fans by making it clear that he is just another pathetic liberal elitist when he launched an attack on “old white men” like himself during an appearance on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.”

“It’s incredible to experience this and to go through this historically, not just the COVID-19, but clearly seeing the protests and what’s going on,” Bacon said before shifting to talking about police brutality and the role “white guys” need to play in the dialogue.

“For an old guy like me, I was born in 1958, and to witness the passion of the young people across the world for social justice—it leaves me speechless, which is probably a good idea because I think it’s a good time for old white guys like me to just shut up and listen,” he added.

The former “Footloose” star went on to add that he is trying to learn as much as he can about the situation right now. “I’ve been taking this time to first admit that I don’t have a full understanding of the life experience of people that are different than me and I will never have a full understanding of that,” Bacon explained. How very “woke” of you, Kevin Bacon! – READ MORE

