Kentucky Mayor Charged With DUI After Snoozing At White Castle Window, Driving Into Pole, Police Say

The mayor of a small Kentucky town was charged with DUI after falling asleep in the drive-thru line of a fast-food restaurant and striking a pole with her car on Tuesday night, authorities said.

Shively Mayor Beverly Chester-Burton allegedly snoozed while ordering White Castle, rear-ended a truck in front of her and plowed into a pole with her silver Cadillac after moving away from the collision, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported, citing an arrest affidavit. The mayor subsequently failed a sobriety test after claiming she had two apple martinis four hours prior to the incident, according to the local outlet.

Witnesses tapped on Chester-Burton’s window to wake her up from her slumber, and the mayor failed to adequately walk in a straight line and keep her head still, police documents obtained by the Courier-Journal alleged.

The local official was booked into jail shortly before midnight Tuesday and was released the following day, according to the local outlet. The mayor is set to face a judge on Friday, the Courier-Journal reported.

Chester-Burton did not immediately return a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation at the time of publishing.