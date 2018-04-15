Kentucky gov: ‘I guarantee’ children sexually assaulted, poisoned because of teacher protests (VIDEO)

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin (R) suggested Friday that children were physically harmed because they were at home during the statewide teacher strikes, when teachers gathered at the capitol to protest school funding.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin on the teacher rallies today. “I guarantee you somewhere in Kentucky today a child was sexually assaulted that was left at home because there was nobody there to watch them.” pic.twitter.com/Q4PpzFsTt2 — Marcus Green (@MarcusGreenWDRB) April 13, 2018

“I guarantee you somewhere in Kentucky today a child was sexually assaulted that was left at home because there was nobody there to watch them,” said Bevin, who sought to shut down bills aimed at expanding the state education budget. “I guarantee you somewhere today, a child was physically harmed or ingested poison because they were home alone because a single parent didn’t have enough money to take care of them.”

Bevin reportedly complained of the teachers sprawled across the capitol grounds, telling reporters he saw them smoking and “leaving trash around.” – READ MORE

