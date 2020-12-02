Kentucky Coffee Shop Defies Covid Orders As Line Of Supportive Customers Stretches Out The Door

A coffee shop in central Kentucky received an outpouring of support on Wednesday after its owner refused to obey state and county orders aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, the line of customers “stretched out the door” at times and at least one customer waited an hour.

“Haven’t tasted the coffee yet but it smells like freedom in here,” tweeted Jimmy Hazlett from the scene. “Love this with all my heart.”

Officials from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department had ordered the Brewed coffee shop to close on Tuesday for refusing to discontinue in-person dining, a violation of a previous statewide emergency order issued by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear last week. – READ MORE

