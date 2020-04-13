Kentucky churchgoers ignored parking lot full of nails and police to attend Easter service

Churchgoers refused to be denied their Easter service on Sunday as they defied the Kentucky governor’s executive order prohibiting mass gatherings. The worshippers also wouldn’t be stopped by a parking lot full of nails and police who were ready to record their license plate numbers.

On Sunday morning, there were dozens of cars in the parking lot of the Maryville Baptist Church in Hillview, Kentucky.

At the Maryville Baptist Church my photog & I spotted theses nails scattered around in the exit lanes. Not sure if someone dropped these intentionally or why they’re there 🧐 pic.twitter.com/ww1o9k0qgQ — Jerrica Valtierra WAVE3 (@JerrValtNews) April 12, 2020

There appears to be an effort to try to sabotage people from attending Sunday services because there were metal nails scattered at every entrance to the church parking lot.

