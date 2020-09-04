Kenosha To Receive Millions From Federal Government After Devastation From Unrest

During a roundtable meeting with law enforcement officials, community leaders, and elected representatives in Kenosha, Wisconsin, President Donald Trump revealed the federal government is committed to rebuilding the city after a week of social unrest.

“We will provide $1 million to the Kenosha law enforcement so that you have some extra money to go out and do what you have to do,” Trump said.

He added, “It was a rough week, to put it mildly, and you’ve done it incredibly well.”

Trump revealed small businesses in Kenosha would be receiving nearly $4 million after they were “burned down” by protesters. – READ MORE

