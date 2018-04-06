Kenny Rogers cancels remaining farewell tour dates, citing ‘health challenges’

True Pundit

Kenny Rogers has been advised by a doctor to cancel the remaining performances of his 2018 farewell tour due to “a series of health challenges,” a statement said Wednesday.

Several of the singer’s performances on “The Gambler’s Last Deal” tour were canceled recently, including a scheduled May 26 show at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in North Carolina, Fox Carolina reported.

The resort said in a statement that while doctors fully expect Rogers to recover from his “health challenges,” they recommended he cancel performances through the end of the year to focus on getting better.

“I didn’t want to take forever to retire,” Rogers said in a statement provided by Harrah’s. “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed this opportunity to say farewell to the fans over the course of the past two years on ‘The Gambler’s Last Deal’ tour. – READ MORE

