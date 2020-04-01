Kennedy Center hid nearly $100 million endowment

Secret recordings and hidden endowments are the latest chapter in the ongoing story of how the Kennedy Center virtually stole money from the American taxpayer in time of national crisis.

Ed Malaga, the president of the musician’s union that serves the Center, whose members were promptly fired when the $25 million was assured, revealed Monday to ABC News, “This decision, from an organization with an endowment of nearly $100 million, is not only outrageous – coming after the musicians had expressed their willingness to discuss ways to accommodate the Kennedy Center during this challenging time – it is also blatantly illegal under the parties’ collective bargaining agreement. That agreement specifically requires that the center provide six weeks’ notice before it can stop paying musicians for economic reasons.”

A nearly $100 million endowment. The Kennedy Center had almost four times the cash they supposedly needed from taxpayers in their bank accounts the entire time. They just were greedy for more.

Recorded on a hidden microphone by disgruntled staff, president of the Kennedy Center Deborah Rutter apparently admitted to the problems at a meeting of Center leadership, “Some of you are probably aware of the fact that we are now, uh, the target for a lot of unhappy people who believe that we are taking the money away from sick people.” – READ MORE

