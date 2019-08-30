Kennedy Bashes Dems for Disobeying DHS, Demands They Follow Rules ‘Whether You’re a Member of Congress or Not’

Congressmember or not, “you have to follow the rules” laid out by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), as Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) said in response to the department barring Democratic staffers’ visit to border facilities.

“Whether you’re a member of Congress or not, if you go to the border, you have to follow the rules,” Kennedy said during Thursday’s interview on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.”

Ranking member on the committee Doug Collins (R-Ga.) also responded to the ban on Democratic staffers in a letter to Cummings. He then told “Fox & Friends” on Thursday that staffers should be going to the border to “learn, to find out how we fix this problem, not demagog this problem.”

Collins added that if a congressional staff member or colleague goes to the southern border to “interrupt what is actually happening,” then “that’s over the line.”

“I don’t care who you are, Democrat or Republican, House member, Senate member, you gotta follow the rules,” Kennedy said. “And if you are going to go down there and not follow the rules, then at a minimum you should be told you can’t come.” – READ MORE