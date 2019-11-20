Ken Starr: Witnesses Haven’t Accused Trump of Breaking the Law

Former independent counsel Ken Starr said Tuesday that the impeachment hearings have yet to produce any compelling testimony from witnesses accusing President Donald Trump of any unlawful acts.

Starr, who conducted the investigation that led to President Bill Clinton’s impeachment, said that impeaching Trump based on the evidence offered in the opening days of the hearing would be an “extravagant” move.

“What we hear is ‘improper,'” Starr said about witnesses’ testimony so far. “I’ve never heard the suggestion ‘unlawful.’ I think again the president’s judgment is being called into question—whether this is wise or not, but not a crime.”

Starr criticized House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D., Calif.) for acting as a prosecutor rather than an evenhanded leader of his committee.

"The chairman has chosen to be chief prosecutor," Starr said. "He long ago left the idea of being the fair and balanced chair of the committee, and he uses terms such as bribery and extortion. But we're not hearing that from the witnesses."