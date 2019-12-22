Ken Starr thumps Nancy Pelosi for obstructing impeachment process, accuses her of abuse of power

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has thus far obstructed the impeachment process by delaying the transfer of two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, which passed in the House this week, to the Republican-controlled Senate.

According to Ken Starr, Pelosi’s actions are “wrong constitutionally,” he said Saturday on Fox News.

“It’s an impeachment with a footnote or with an asterisk,” Starr said. “By the way, it never went over to the Senate, which I think means that it’s a bit of a phony impeachment.”

Starr said he agreed with Harvard legal scholar Noah Feldman, a Democratic witness who testified in favor of impeachment, that until Pelosi sends the articles of impeachment to the Senate, the House have not finished their constitutional duty — meaning Democrats have not yet officially impeached Trump.

“She appears to be intruding into the power of the Senate which is ironic in the extreme, isn’t it?” Starr said. “So, I think there is an abuse of House power in the way that this process unfolded in the House and riding rough-shod over minority rights and, ultimately, the rights of the president.” – READ MORE