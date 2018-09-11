Ken Starr says he considered perjury charges against Hillary Clinton, in explosive new memoir

Former independent counsel Ken Starr writes in his new memoir that he considered — but ultimately abandoned — the idea of perjury charges against then-first lady Hillary Clinton after her “preposterous” deposition with investigators in 1995.

“I was upset over Mrs. Clinton’s performance, and was even considering bringing the matter before the Washington grand jury for possible indictment on perjury,” Starr wrote in “Contempt: A Memoir of the Clinton Investigation,” which hits bookshelves Tuesday.

Fox News obtained an advance copy of the book. In it, Starr recounts a Jan. 22, 1995, deposition with both then-President Bill Clinton and the first lady about the suicide of White House adviser Vince Foster and other issues stemming from the Whitewater land deal investigation.

Recalling the president’s answers during that interview, Starr writes, “Clinton bobbed and weaved, but was always pleasant as he avoided answering.”

The first lady, though, was a different story.

“In the space of three hours, she claimed, by our count, over a hundred times that she ‘did not recall’ or ‘did not remember,’” Starr wrote. “This suggested outright mendacity. To be sure, human memory is notoriously fallible, but her strained performance struck us as preposterous.”

But Starr suggested he eventually decided against pursuing criminal charges against Hillary Clinton because it would have been hard to prove she lied. – READ MORE

President Trump tells supporters in Evansville, Indiana that the Justice Department and the FBI have to ‘start doing their job,’ and warns if it doesn’t ‘straighten out properly’ he will have to get involved. – READ MORE

President Donald Trump used his direct line to the American people overnight to alert them to an alarming development in the matter of Hillary Clinton’s unsecured email server — and to advise both the FBI and the Department of Justice (DOJ) to address it immediately — or face the consequences.

Hillary Clinton’s Emails, many of which are Classified Information, got hacked by China. Next move better be by the FBI & DOJ or, after all of their other missteps (Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Ohr, FISA, Dirty Dossier etc.), their credibility will be forever gone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018

In the tweet, the president notes that classified information contained in Hillary Clinton’s emails — which went through an unsecured server that she kept in her home in Chappaqua, New York, roughly an hour north of New York City — was obtained by China in a hacking operation.

Further, Trump said that addressing the matter should be the FBI and DOJ’s “next move,” lest they risk further damage to their credibility. – READ MORE