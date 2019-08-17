Ken Starr on Jeffrey Epstein: ‘Was It a Homicide? That’s a Real Possibility’

In an interview he did with Harris Faulkner of Fox News’ “Outnumbered Overtime” on Thursday, Ken Starr, a Fox News contributor and a former independent counsel, discussed the latest news and speculation about multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein’s untimely death.

“We know this is just abominable,” said Starr to Faulkner about Epstein’s passing. “He should be alive, unless he took his own life. And what we do know is that the protocol was so badly — but I have great confidence in Bill Barr that the attorney general of the United States will get to the bottom of this. Was it a hom — not saying it was, but was it a homicide? That’s a real possibility.”

Related: Jeffrey Epstein: A Life by the Numbers

Starr explained in the interview that he first met Epstein back in 2007, “when my former law firm was brought in as part of the defense team to address the legal issues in Florida when he pled guilty.”

Epstein pled guilty, said Starr, “to serious offenses and entered into a global resolution of all of these claims and allegations — which again are serious allegations. My role, Harris, was to say to the federal government, this is a state case. It’s a serious state case, but the state of Florida the Palm Beach County state’s attorney’s office is on the case. It’s investigating the case. And so let’s resolve this as a state case rather than a federal case.”

Harris asked him whether “global resolution” was enough for such serious allegations about convicted pedophile and sex offender Epstein. – READ MORE