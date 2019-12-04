Ken Starr: Holding Impeachment Hearings During NATO Meeting Is ‘Scandalous’ (VIDEO)

As the House Judiciary Committee prepares to hold its first impeachment hearing on Wednesday, former independent counsel Ken Starr said the timing of the hearing is “outrageous” and “scandalous.”

Speaking to reporters in London, President Donald Trump told reporters that the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry is “very unpatriotic” and blasted them for scheduling impeachment hearings while he is out of the country.

WATCH: Ken Starr calls the fact that impeachment proceedings are taking place in the same week as the NATO summit “scandalous” and “outrageous” #nine2noon pic.twitter.com/BS0lPLjdsj — America’s Newsroom (@AmericaNewsroom) December 3, 2019

Starr echoed Trump’s sentiment saying, “It’s scandalous that this process of impeachment is proceeding in a public way this week. It is — I think — outrageous, a great disservice to our country.” – READ MORE