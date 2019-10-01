Ken Starr Blasts Dems, Pelosi as Having ‘Terribly Jumped the Gun’ on Impeachment

Former independent counsel Ken Starr blasted Democrats for having “terribly jumped the gun” in their impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

During Monday’s appearance on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom,” Starr — who oversaw the investigation into former President Bill Clinton that led to his impeachment in the House — was asked to weigh in on the “current state of play” regarding House Speaker Nancy Pelosi‘s (D-Calif.) impeachment inquiry into the president.

The former independent counsel said that he thinks that Congress has started off “on the wrong street,” being on “impeachment alley” rather than “oversight street.” He added that “there is a legitimate reason for oversight.”

“So I think, with all due respect to the House of Representatives and the speaker, they terribly jumped the gun,” “They got way ahead of themselves.”

He then raised the point that if prominent Senate Republicans such as Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) are not "on board" with impeachment, the move would "utterly" not work.