KELLYANNE WONDERS WHY KAVANAUGH VOTE IS BEING DELAYED FOR DEMS WHO WON’T VOTE FOR HIM ANYWAY

Kellyanne Conway asked why the Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh confirmation vote was being delayed for Democrats who have already announced that they would not be voting for the judge.

“But any delay beyond that, by senators who already said they would vote against him, is politicizing the process,” Conway said, “It’s not fair to Kavanaugh. It’s probably not fair to Dr. Ford. It’s also not fair to get so little coverage of all the vile language and death threats being thrown at Judge Kavanaugh’s family.”

Over a dozen Senate Democrats have already declared that they would not vote for Kavanaugh, with many others leaning toward opposition.