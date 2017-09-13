True Pundit

Kellyanne Rips Hillary For ‘Talking About Hillary’ On Sept. 11

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway ripped into former secretary of state and twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton for attacking President Trump and making herself out to be a victim on Sept. 11.

Despite Monday being the 16th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, and despite recent Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, “Hillary is talking about Hillary,” Conway said.

Clinton gave an interview with USA Today on Monday in which she attacked Trump and members of his campaign. – READ MORE