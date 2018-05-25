True Pundit

Kellyanne Conway: Unborn Babies ‘Forgotten No Longer’ Under Trump

White House advisor Kellyanne Conway says that unborn babies finally found an ally in President Trump after eight years of President Obama.

Accepting the Distinguished Leader award at the Susan B. Anthony List gala this week, Conway referenced President Trump’s promise that “the forgotten men and women will be forgotten no longer” and how that also includes unborn children.

“When the president talked about the forgotten man and forgotten woman,” Conway said, “he also means the teenager who finds herself with an unexpected pregnancy and she’s afraid and she’s alone and she’s wondering what to do.”

“Pray for her, help her, be there for her,” she advised the crowd. – READ MORE

