Kellyanne Conway: U.S. Cities ‘Should Be Sanctuaries for Law-Abiding Americans’

Kellyanne Conway, Counselor To President Donald Trump, Said At A Rally On Friday On Capitol Hill Held To Honor Americans Who Have Been Killed By Illegal Aliens That Cities Across The Country Should Not Be Sanctuaries For Criminals But Safe Places For Americans.

“American cities should be sanctuaries for law-abiding Americans, not criminal aliens,” Conway said at the Angel Families gathering outside of the Capitol.

Many of the survivors told horrific stories of their loved ones’ fates, including Kathy Wilkerson, whose 18-year-old son Josh was beaten and set on fire by an illegal alien that attended his high school.

Michelle Root, one of the co-founders of the Angel Families organization dedicated to advancing border security and preventing future tragedies, lost her daughter two years ago when she was killed by an illegal alien drunk driver 24 hours after she graduated from college. – READ MORE

An illegal alien described as being “highly inebriated” endangered dozens of lives at a Maryland hospital when he set the emergency room on fire, according to a new report.

The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office told ABC7 that a fire from back in May was started by illegal alien Henry Padilla-Martinez, who is 20.

A hospital employee noticed Padilla-Martinez wandering around in the hall and when they tried to direct him back to his room discovered that he set the bed on fire.

Significant damage occurred from the fire, including “burnt linens, melted plastic framing and discolored flooring.”

Law enforcement officials in Montgomery County, a sanctuary city, charged Padilla-Martinez with “first-degree malicious burning and reckless endangerment.” – READ MORE