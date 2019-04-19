Kellyanne Conway Says She’s Accepting Apologies

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said she will be accepting apologies from anyone who wants to offer them in regards to the conclusion of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe.

Mueller’s report was released Thursday. Attorney General William Barr addressed the media, announcing there was no collusion or obstruction committed by President Donald Trump and the Trump campaign. After Barr’s address, Conway said she would be accepting apologies while talking with reporters outside of the White House.

“We’re accepting apologies today, too, for anybody who feels the grace in offering them,” Conway said Thursday on the White House driveway, according toWashington Post reporter Josh Dawsey.

Both Democrats and Republicans have called for Mueller’s report to be made public in full. Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan also said that anything related to Mueller’s probe should be released to the public.

Democrats and cable news pundits have said the Mueller report is a cover-up.

