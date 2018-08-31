KELLYANNE CONWAY RAKES CNN OVER THE COALS OVER FALSE LANNY DAVIS REPORT

“Well, I did get two questions in about this very topic that’s burning a whole week later,” Conway told Fox News host Sean Hannity, referring to an appearance she made on CNN with Chris Cuomo to discuss the issue. “Twice if not three times I confronted him with the fact that CNN – including on his show – had let this lie fly for over a month now and that this bombshell report they had talked about had been quickly unraveling and discredited and would they in fact admit that? In his attempt to get me to call the president of the United States the L-word, which I would not do and he was trying to do that again and again.”

“But I got in the question about this issue,” Conway continued. “The story has been discredited, that Lanny Davis has admitted he made a mistake and that he didn’t have the information. But remember, what Davis said his client would tell Mueller is central to the entire theme of collusion which the president says is phoney. And it’s so central to the claim of collusion that without that, the bombshell report is just a bomb.”

"This goes to the problem we have, which is trust immediately, tweet incessantly verify never, so long as it's negative, negative, negative. Why won't CNN just say look, it was based on false reporting, we retract it and we apologize?" she asked before going over several lies the network has made in the past.

Wednesday night on Tucker Carlson’s prime-time Fox News show, “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Dershowitz commended Davis for coming forward to dispel the unfounded rumor about Cohen’s ability to testify that the president knew about the meeting in Trump Tower.

But then he gave some strong advice to CNN — and this advice from the attorney and frequent media pundit is still reverberating.

“Number one — that they tell us the nature of the sources without telling us the names. Are they eyewitnesses? Is it a hearsay source?” the lawyer said about the network’s common practice of using unnamed sources to spread damaging news about the president.

“Or second — that they give their source to their expert on journalism and let their expert decide whether or not they should stick with the story, or some outside experts, someone from the Columbia School of Journalism, who could learn the name of the sources and then go talk to the sources, still keep their names confidential and then come forward and say, ‘You know, there is a basis. We’re standing behind CNN,’” Dershowitz said.

"They have to do something to preserve their credibility," he said passionately about the network and the way it's handled its reporting, especially recently.