    Kellyanne Conway on Second Kavanaugh Accuser: Feels Like a ‘Vast Left-Wing Conspiracy’

    Kellyanne Conway, senior counselor to the president, told Norah O’Donnell of CBS News on Monday morning that the overnight emergence of allegations from a second so-called accuser of Judge Brett Kavanaugh felt like a “vast left-wing conspiracy.”

    “The New York Times says that they interviewed dozens — Norah, dozens — of people over the past couple of weeks trying to verify the second accusation, and they couldn’t go forward with the reporting. Not because they’re supportive of President Trump’s Supreme Court nominees, but because they have some standards.”

    “Everything that’s being said does not comport with the Judge Kavanaugh that all these women who have dealt with him in pressure situations throughout his adult life in his career have said about him.”

    “All the Democrats, every single one, who are calling for ‘delay, delay, obstructions, resistance,’ already said they wouldn’t vote for Judge Kavanaugh,” she added. “This is politics.”

    On Sunday evening, a story broke in The New Yorker in which a second accuser of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh said the judge had behaved in a sexually inappropriate manner at a dorm room party during his freshman year at Yale.- READ MORE

    Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, in a tearful interview on Monday, said he is “not going anywhere” as two allegations of sexual misconduct roil his path to the high court.

    Kavanaugh added he will not be driven “out of this process” in a Fox News Channel clip released on Monday.

    “I’m not going to let false accusations drive us out of this process,” he said, sitting beside his wife as she nods. “We’re looking for a fair process where I can be heard, defending my integrity, my lifelong record … of promoting dignity and equality for women, starting with the women who knew me when I was 14 years old.”

    “I’m not going anywhere,” he added.READ MORE

    An embattled Brett Kavanaugh on Monday said he won’t be “intimidated into withdrawing” his nomination to the Supreme Court, as he called accusations he sexually harassed and assaulted women decades ago while in high school and college “smears” in a new letter to top lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

    “I will not be intimidated into withdrawing from this process,” Kavanaugh wrote in the letter. “The coordinated effort to destroy my good name will not drive me out. The vile threats of violence against my family will not drive me out. The last minute character assassination will not succeed.”

    Kavanaugh, who intends to testify Thursday before the committee about the allegations along with the first accuser, has been hit with fresh but uncorroborated accusations.

    “There is now a frenzy to come up with something—anything—that will block this process and a vote on my confirmation from occurring,” Kavanaugh wrote. “These are smears, pure and simple. And they debase our public discourse.” – READ MORE

