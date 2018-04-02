Kellyanne Conway is No. 1 White House leaker, new book claims

. @KellyannePolls threw an elbow at Steve Bannon today on @foxandfriends, talking about who the White House leakers were: “People who say, ‘Enemy of the people! Opposition party. Fake news! Biased media!’ They can talk to the media all day long because nobody would suspect them.” — David Martosko (@dmartosko) April 2, 2018

The author of an upcoming sneak look inside the Trump White House said adviser Kellyanne Conway is the “number one” leaker in the White House.

Author Ronald Kessler also claims in “The Trump White House: Changing the Rules of the Game” that President Trump knows that daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner bring “problems” but can’t fire them because they’re family.

In a Sunday interview with CNN, Mr. Kessler said Ms. Conway, a counselor to the president and a former campaign manager, has grown so accustomed to leaking that she once forgot an interview was on-the-record as she “dissed” Ms. Trump and Mr. Kushner and said some “mean, cutting and honestly untrue” things about former chief of staff Reince Priebus.

“So if you wonder why there are so many leaks out of the White House, one reason is Kellyanne Conway is the number one leaker,” Mr. Kessler said Sunday. – READ MORE

