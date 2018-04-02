True Pundit

Kellyanne Conway is No. 1 White House leaker, new book claims

The author of an upcoming sneak look inside the Trump White House said adviser Kellyanne Conway is the “number one” leaker in the White House.

Author Ronald Kessler also claims in “The Trump White House: Changing the Rules of the Game” that President Trump knows that daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner bring “problems” but can’t fire them because they’re family.

In a Sunday interview with CNN, Mr. Kessler said Ms. Conway, a counselor to the president and a former campaign manager, has grown so accustomed to leaking that she once forgot an interview was on-the-record as she “dissed” Ms. Trump and Mr. Kushner and said some “mean, cutting and honestly untrue” things about former chief of staff Reince Priebus.

“So if you wonder why there are so many leaks out of the White House, one reason is Kellyanne Conway is the number one leaker,” Mr. Kessler said Sunday. – READ MORE

