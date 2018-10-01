Kellyanne Conway: ‘I’m a victim of sexual assault’ (VIDEO)

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway brought up her own history of sexual assault Sunday in defending Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

“I feel very empathetic for victims of sexual assault, sexual harassment and rape,” she said on CNN, and appeared to get emotional briefly. “I’m a victim of sexual assault.”

CNN “State of the Union” host Jake Tapper noted Conway rarely discusses any personal history.

“I’ve just had it,” Conway said. She argued that the ongoing Senate debate about Kavanaugh is not a “meeting of the Me Too movement,” which over the last year has seen multiple women coming forward to accuse men in positions of power in politics, media, and other industries of sexual misconduct. – READ MORE

Kellyanne Conway, senior counselor to the president, told Norah O’Donnell of CBS News on Monday morning that the overnight emergence of allegations from a second so-called accuser of Judge Brett Kavanaugh felt like a “vast left-wing conspiracy.”

“The New York Times says that they interviewed dozens — Norah, dozens — of people over the past couple of weeks trying to verify the second accusation, and they couldn’t go forward with the reporting. Not because they’re supportive of President Trump’s Supreme Court nominees, but because they have some standards.”

“Everything that’s being said does not comport with the Judge Kavanaugh that all these women who have dealt with him in pressure situations throughout his adult life in his career have said about him.”

“All the Democrats, every single one, who are calling for ‘delay, delay, obstructions, resistance,’ already said they wouldn’t vote for Judge Kavanaugh,” she added. “This is politics.”

On Sunday evening, a story broke in The New Yorker in which a second accuser of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh said the judge had behaved in a sexually inappropriate manner at a dorm room party during his freshman year at Yale.- READ MORE