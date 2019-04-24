Kellyanne Conway Explains Why Trump Is Suing House Democrats

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway appeared on “America’s Newsroom” Wednesday, to explain why President Donald Trump is suing House Democrats.

Congressional Democrats are looking to subpoena Trump’s tax returns and want White House aides to testify before Congress, but the president is resisting.

“ gave an interview to The Washington Post where he made [it] very clear that there’s really no reason to comply with all these requests when we have the Mueller investigation,” Conway said.

“We have already spent $30 million plus of taxpayer dollars in 22 months and 2,800 subpoenas, 500 witnesses, a million pieces of documentation to get to the bottom of it. And indeed director Mueller did. I believe too many people are invested in this investigation … they’re disappointed in director Mueller, harassing he and his wife as they’re leaving Easter services, who really wanted a different result. But that’s not the way our justice system works and that’s not the way prosecutions and investigations work.”

Conway claimed Democratic opposition to Trump will hurt them at the polls in 2020 and said they should be focusing on everyday issues instead of impeachment.

“I will tell you something that this president I think the Democrats have a decision to make. Are you going to talk for the rest of 2019 into 2020 about impeachment or infrastructure? About drug pricing or dragging down a president? About healthcare or Donald Trump? Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump at all times,” she said.

“They have to be honest with the people of this country whom they also represent, as to whether they are serious about having bipartisan action to try to solve the problems of this nation.”

