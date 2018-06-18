True Pundit

Kellyanne Conway challenges leaker who floated using immigrant kids as leverage: ‘I want that person to say it to my face, I really do’ (VIDEO)

Top White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Sunday sharply condemned a leaker who reportedly claimed that President Trump wants to use illegal immigrant children as political leverage.

“I certainly don’t want anyone to use these kids as leverage,” Conway said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“I’d like to know who that is, by the way,” she added, referring to the leaker, who spoke to The Washington Post. “I want that person to say it to my face, I really do. I’ll meet them at the White House today, because I think that is a disgrace.”

Conway added that, “As a mother, as a Catholic … nobody likes this policy” of separating illegal immigrant children from their parents at the border. – READ MORE

