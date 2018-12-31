Kellyanne Conway backs Trump on migrant deaths: ‘I think the president’s point is an important one’

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Sunday defended President Trump’s decision to lay blame for the deaths of two migrant children at the feet of Democrats, saying stronger border-security measures would deter attempts to cross illegally.

“The president does not want these children to come on this perilous journey to begin with,” Ms. Conway told CNN’s State of the Union.

Ms. Conway said Democrats should have stayed in Washington to negotiate a way to put up barriers along the southern border, so the tide of migrants would be deterred.

“We simply cannot absorb all that,” Ms. Conway said.

Mr. Trump demanded $5 billion for his border wall. Democrats refused, resulting in a partial government shutdown that’s stretched across the holidays and could bleed into the new Congress.

“I think the president’s point is an important one,” Ms. Conway said. “He stayed in Washington to negotiate border security.” – READ MORE