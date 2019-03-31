Kellyanne Conway: ‘Adam Schiff is completely compromised’; George Conway ‘cried in his MAGA hat’

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway told “Fox News Sunday” that Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee who spent months claiming to have evidence of Trump-Russia collusion, is “completely compromised” and must step aside.

In the wide-ranging interview, Conway also charged that her husband George Conway, who has publicly exchanged highly personal insults with the president, used to be a big Trump fan — and even “cried in his MAGA hat” on Election Night.

Trump has called George Conway a “husband from hell” and a “stone cold loser,” following Conway’s repeated attacks on the president’s personality and mental health.

Schiff, for his part, has vowed to press on with more investigations of the White House despite Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s long-awaited report finding no such collusion. But the California Democrat repeatedly and improperly used his position for political purposes, Conway told anchor Chris Wallace, and has lost the objectivity needed for the job.

“They used the taxpayer dollars and people’s anxiety, got into their lives. By the way, Adam Schiff is completely compromised,” Conway said. “You want to find one person who is compromised? He’s the head of the House Intelligence Committee, and he spent more time on TV than at that committee over the last however many years.” – READ MORE