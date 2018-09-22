KELLYANNE ASKS REPORTERS WHY THEY’RE NOT COVERING DEATH THREATS AGAINST KAVANAUGH’S WIFE, DAUGHTERS

Kellyanne Conway told reporters to start covering the death threats against Brett Kavanaugh’s wife and daughters in a short gaggle in the White House driveway Friday morning.

Kellyanne, counselor to the president, said that the allegations of sexual assault against Kavanaugh are being “politicized” by Democrats and the media. “It’s not fair to Kavanaugh. It’s probably not fair to Dr. Ford. It’s also not fair to get so little coverage of all the vile language and death threats being thrown at Judge Kavanaugh’s family,” Kellyanne told reporters bluntly.

There have been many threats of harm and death against Kavanaugh and his family. Kavanaugh and his wife have two young children. His accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, is also receiving threats and fears for her life.

"His young daughters, his wife don't deserve that. He does not deserve that," Kellyanne continued, "None of you deserve it. He really needs to tone down the temperature that way. Lot of people are attacking him and his family and it's awful. It's awful."

Kellyanne Conway asked why the Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh confirmation vote was being delayed for Democrats who have already announced that they would not be voting for the judge.

“But any delay beyond that, by senators who already said they would vote against him, is politicizing the process,” Conway said, “It’s not fair to Kavanaugh. It’s probably not fair to Dr. Ford. It’s also not fair to get so little coverage of all the vile language and death threats being thrown at Judge Kavanaugh’s family.”

Over a dozen Senate Democrats have already declared that they would not vote for Kavanaugh, with many others leaning toward opposition.