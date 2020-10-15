Kelly Campaign Spox Calls Police ‘Worthless F—ing Pigs’

The campaign spokesman for Arizona Democratic Senate candidate Mark Kelly referred to police as “worthless f—ing pigs” on Twitter in August, a comment that could complicate Kelly’s effort to distance himself from radical anti-police sentiment from the left flank of his party.

T.J. L’Heureux, Kelly’s deputy press secretary, posted the message in response to a video that showed Chicago police clashing with protesters over the summer. “You worthless f—ing pigs,” wrote L’Heureux on Aug. 17, directing the message to the Chicago Police Department’s official Twitter account.

L’Heureux officially joined Kelly’s campaign as a spokesperson one week later, on Aug. 24.

The post came as the Kelly campaign has sought to portray itself as moderate on policing issues. Kelly, whose parents were police officers, has said he opposes defunding law enforcement agencies, a policy supported by some Democratic lawmakers and leaders of the anti-police protests erupting across the country. – READ MORE

